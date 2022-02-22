Posts against judges: CBI says probe will be over in 15 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it would complete the probe into the case related to posting of objectionable social media posts against judges and the judiciary, in 15 days. The investigating agency, however, said it requires permission from the Centre to probe against some of the individuals and once they get the permission, they would complete the investigation.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing the petition filed by the Registrar (High Court) against the inaction of the State police against the derogatory posts against judges and judiciary on social media. The case was handed over to the CBI subsequently.

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday, senior counsel N Aswini Kumar informed the bench that ‘Punch’ Prabhakar, one among those who posted objectionable posts on social media, is still using the YouTube platform to post videos. Aswini Kumar said that Punch Prabhakar has been using VPN to post videos.

YouTube counsel Sajan said they would place before the court the details related to the deleting of posts using VPN, during the next hearing. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on behalf of the CBI, said they have registered cases against 33 persons and a chargesheet has been filed against 11 of them.

The CBI said it requires Centre’s permission to proceed against some of the individuals and once they get it, they would complete the probe in 15 days. It was posted to March 21.

Go for arbitration: HC on NRI hospital issue

Vijayawada: The High Court suggested the two groups of office-bearers of the NRI Hospital in Guntur to go for arbitration. Dealing with a petition filed by Polavarapu Raghavarao complaining that the society registrar has accepted the list given by Dr Manthena Narasaraju for office bearers of NRI Hospital and not considered the list submitted by them, the court asked both parties to submit a list of retired high court chief justices.