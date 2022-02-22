STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple fete begins

11-day festivities start with Yagasala Pravesam, Ankurarpana, Ganapathi puja.

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple illuminated on Monday ahead of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams (Photo| EPS)

Srisailam temple illuminated on Monday ahead of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all set to welcome devotees for 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams from February 22. The temple authorities have made all arrangements to conduct the festival on a grand note. They have illuminated the temple with colourful lights. 

The celebrations will begin with Yagasala Pravesam, Ankurarpana, Ganapathi puja on Tuesday and end with Dhwajavarohana, where Dhwaja Patakam (flag) will be removed from the Dhwajasthambham, temple executive officer S Lavanna said. No sparsha darshan and Arjita sevas will be allowed during the celebrations, the EO added.

The major event of the 11-day festival, including Pagalangarana and Kalyanotsavam will be performed on March 1. The EO said arrangements have been made to maintain physical distancing in view of Covid protocol. Separate teams have been formed to conduct screening and monitor Covid norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing at the temple, the EO added.

Significance of the festival

Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams is celebrated in the month of Magham (the 11th month of Indian Lunar Calendar), which falls usually in the month of February or March. The Maha Shivaratri day (the 29th day of Magham) is the most important day of the festival.

On Maha Shivaratri at midnight during Lingodbhavakalam Abhishekam is performed. Pagalankarana is a unique custom followed only at Srisailam temple and is the most significant event of the festival.  During the event, persons belonging to the weaver community tie a white cloth called Paga (Turban) from the sikhara of the Swayvari Vimana Gopuram to Nandi idols placed on the Mukhamandapam of the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Srisailam Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams Covid Coronavirus Pandemic Lunar Calendar
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp