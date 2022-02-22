Srisailam temple fete begins

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all set to welcome devotees for 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams from February 22. The temple authorities have made all arrangements to conduct the festival on a grand note. They have illuminated the temple with colourful lights.

The celebrations will begin with Yagasala Pravesam, Ankurarpana, Ganapathi puja on Tuesday and end with Dhwajavarohana, where Dhwaja Patakam (flag) will be removed from the Dhwajasthambham, temple executive officer S Lavanna said. No sparsha darshan and Arjita sevas will be allowed during the celebrations, the EO added.

The major event of the 11-day festival, including Pagalangarana and Kalyanotsavam will be performed on March 1. The EO said arrangements have been made to maintain physical distancing in view of Covid protocol. Separate teams have been formed to conduct screening and monitor Covid norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing at the temple, the EO added.

Significance of the festival

Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams is celebrated in the month of Magham (the 11th month of Indian Lunar Calendar), which falls usually in the month of February or March. The Maha Shivaratri day (the 29th day of Magham) is the most important day of the festival.

On Maha Shivaratri at midnight during Lingodbhavakalam Abhishekam is performed. Pagalankarana is a unique custom followed only at Srisailam temple and is the most significant event of the festival. During the event, persons belonging to the weaver community tie a white cloth called Paga (Turban) from the sikhara of the Swayvari Vimana Gopuram to Nandi idols placed on the Mukhamandapam of the temple.