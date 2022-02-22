STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State logs lowest 1-day count since January 3

The three north coastal Andhra districts reported four new infections while four Rayalaseema districts logged 24 new cases.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no new cases in two districts and below 10 in four others, Andhra Pradesh reported an aggregate of 182 positives in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, the lowest single-day surge since January 3.Srikakulam and Vizianagaram didn’t log any new case even as Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam registered them in single digits.

With 70 fresh infections, East Godavari was the only district in the State that registered a growth in its daily tally since the previous 24 hours, while the remaining six added less than 25 each.

The three north coastal Andhra districts reported four new infections while four Rayalaseema districts logged 24 new cases. According to the latest bulletin, 950 infected people got cured and one more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. The active cases have come down to 5,985, out of which 2,997 are in East Godavari alone. The remaining 12 districts have less than 1,000 active cases each. Only Chittoor district witnessed a Covid-19 death in a day.

