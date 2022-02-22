STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD forest officials learn to deal with wild elephants

The training session was conducted recently by eminent elephant psychologist Dr Rudra Aditya from Himachal Pradesh. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for Representational Purpose only ( File Photo)

Image for Representational Purpose only ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Forest officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were given special training on how to drive away tuskers into the forests after a couple of incidents of wild elephants from the Seshachalam forest ranges entering into human habitat were reported. 

The training session was conducted recently by eminent elephant psychologist Dr Rudra Aditya from Himachal Pradesh. A class on theory was conducted in the morning, a field session on how to tackle elephant menace was taken up in the evening.

Dr Rudra Aditya explained to the forest officials that making noise or throwing stones at the tuskers, when they enter the human habitat, will not help them.

Demonstrating as to how to drive away from the pachyderms, Dr Rudra Aditya displayed a procedure of making smoke with dried chillies in gunny bags and then tying them to a bamboo stick, each in a gap of ten metres.  "The smell of spice from the burning chillies would help drive the animals away, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD Seshachalam Elephants Wild
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp