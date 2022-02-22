Viveka murder case: CBI records approver’s statements for 2nd time

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, got the statement of one of the accused in the case, Shaik Dastagiri—who turned an approver before the court. Dastagiri, who was named accused number 4 in the case, agreed to turn approver last November. His statement was recorded under Section164 (1) of the CrPC before a court.

The other accused in the case, however, challenged Dastagiri turning approver before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which recently struck down the petitions. With this, the agency on Monday, for the second time, got Dastagiri’s statement recorded before a Magistrate in the Pulivendula court.

Sources said the CBI sped up its investigation after filing the supplementary chargesheet in which it said Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, along with another accused in the case, ‘propagated’ the theory of the former minister dying due to a heart attack while the fact is that he was found in a pool of blood with grievous injuries.

It is said that the Central agency officials will be questioning more suspects in the coming days. The investigating agency had intensified the probe after DIG rank officer Chaurasia landed in Kadapa from Delhi recently and is supervising the probe. ‘Ex-min found in a pool of blood’

Sources said the CBI sped up its probe after filing the supplementary chargesheet in which it said Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy ‘propagated’ the theory of the former minister dying due to a heart attack while the fact is that he was found in a pool of blood with injuries