STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Viveka murder case: CBI records approver’s statements for 2nd time

The other accused in the case, however, challenged Dastagiri turning approver before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which recently struck down the petitions. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, got the statement of one of the accused in the case, Shaik Dastagiri—who turned an approver before the court. Dastagiri, who was named accused number 4 in the case, agreed to turn approver last November. His statement was recorded under Section164 (1) of the CrPC before a court. 

The other accused in the case, however, challenged Dastagiri turning approver before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which recently struck down the petitions. With this, the agency on Monday, for the second time, got Dastagiri’s statement recorded before a Magistrate in the Pulivendula court.

Sources said the CBI sped up its investigation after filing the supplementary chargesheet in which it said Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, along with another accused in the case, ‘propagated’ the theory of the former minister dying due to a heart attack while the fact is that he was found in a pool of blood with grievous injuries.

It is said that the Central agency officials will be questioning more suspects in the coming days. The investigating agency had intensified the probe after DIG rank officer Chaurasia landed in Kadapa from Delhi recently and is supervising the probe. ‘Ex-min found in a pool of blood’

Sources said the CBI sped up its probe after filing the supplementary chargesheet in which it said Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy  ‘propagated’ the theory of the former minister dying due to a heart attack while the fact is that he was found in a pool of blood with injuries

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Murder DIG
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp