Allow teaching in Telugu for primary education: Professor

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the need to protect Telugu language, Linguistics Professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Garapati Umamaheswara Rao said the government should allow teaching Telugu as a medium of language for primary education. Recently, the Linguistic Professor was elected as the president of Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Rao said no language other than mother tongue is great as far as learning, writing, understanding, and speaking is concerned.

Disclosing the resolutions passed by the Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya during its meeting held recently, Rao said Telugu should be implemented as the official language in all fields. 20 per cent employment in government jobs for the youth who studied their education in Telugu medium should be given. Judicial verdicts should be pronounced in Telugu, he added.