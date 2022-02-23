STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allow teaching in Telugu for primary education: Professor

Recently, the Linguistic Professor was elected as the president of Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the need to protect Telugu language, Linguistics Professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Garapati Umamaheswara Rao said the government should allow teaching Telugu as a medium of language for primary education. Recently, the Linguistic Professor was elected as the president of Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya. 

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Rao said no language other than mother tongue is great as far as learning, writing, understanding, and speaking is concerned.

 Disclosing the resolutions passed by the Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya during its meeting held recently, Rao said Telugu should be implemented as the official language in all fields. 20 per cent employment in government jobs for the youth who studied their education in Telugu medium should be given.  Judicial verdicts should be pronounced in Telugu, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Linguistics Telugu University of Hyderabad Bhashodyama Samakhya Judicial Verdict
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp