STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams begins on grand note

The temple  priests also performed special poojas to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi.

Published: 23rd February 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple illuminated on Monday ahead of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams (Photo| EPS)

Srisailam temple illuminated on Monday ahead of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

Temple executive office S Lavanna along with priests performed a special puja at around 8 am, marking the beginning of the festival. Yagasala Pravesam, Kankanapu, Ganapathi puja, Shiva Sankalpam, Ankurarpana and Dhwajarohan poojas were performed.

The temple priests also performed special poojas to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi. In the evening, Dwajapatam was hoisted on the temple premises in a traditional manner.

The Bramotsavams will end on March 4. Special poojas and various vahana sevas will be organised during the festival, the executive officer said. Addressing media persons, the EO said they have arranged drinking water and other facilities for devotees visiting the temple on Maha Shivaratri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams Srisailam Sevas tradition temple festivities Maha Shivaratri pooja devotee
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp