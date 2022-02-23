Brahmotsavams begins on grand note

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

Temple executive office S Lavanna along with priests performed a special puja at around 8 am, marking the beginning of the festival. Yagasala Pravesam, Kankanapu, Ganapathi puja, Shiva Sankalpam, Ankurarpana and Dhwajarohan poojas were performed.

The temple priests also performed special poojas to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi. In the evening, Dwajapatam was hoisted on the temple premises in a traditional manner.

The Bramotsavams will end on March 4. Special poojas and various vahana sevas will be organised during the festival, the executive officer said. Addressing media persons, the EO said they have arranged drinking water and other facilities for devotees visiting the temple on Maha Shivaratri.