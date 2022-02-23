GO 217 linked only to 337 inland water bodies, won’t affect fishermen: Govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Fisheries K Kannababu once again clarified that GO 217 does not have any adverse impact on the fishermen. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said it is completely meant for fishermen dependent on inland water bodies having an extent of above 100 hectares and is limited to water bodies under the fisheries department’s purview.

He said out of 27,363 inland water bodies, 3,325 minor irrigation tanks, 118, reservoirs and 23,920 tanks are under panchayats/civic bodies and only 582 water bodies having more than 100 hectares extent are under the fisheries department and of them only 337 are attached to fishermen societies.

Kannababu said the main objective of the GO was to ensure that the role of middlemen, who are getting the maximum benefit from the inland water bodies, is completely eliminated. “We want to ensure that income generated out of the inland water bodies through auction benefits the members of fishermen societies, enabling them to earn at least Rs 15,000 per head besides getting additional benefits through APCOB, instead of getting Rs 300 to Rs 2,500 per head at present,” he said.

The impact of the open auction for 27 tanks in Nellore spread over 25,380 hectares on members of fishermen societies will be assessed before extending the programme for other water bodies. The distribution of the proceeds to the beneficiaries will be done in a transparent manner, he said and urged those creating misapprehensions about the order to desist from such activities.

The state government is committed to the development of the fishermen, be it those dependent on marine or inland water bodies. The welfare of fishermen during the fishing ban from April 14 to June 14 is ensured through Matsyakara Bharosa programme. “Since 2019-20, Rs 309 crore was spent benefiting 1,09,231 fishermen families,” he said.

The subsidy for HSD oil for fishing vessels has been enhanced and is provided upfront through smart cards. Ex gratia for the fishermen dying in the sea has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. To date out of 119 claims, six have been settled and balances are under process.

Out of the proposed nine fishing harbours, works commenced on four and tenders are being processed for the rest. All fishing harbours will be in operation by Mach 2023. Besides, four fish landing facilities in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vizag are being readied. A total of 70 hubs and 1,400 retail fish outlets will come up, creating 5,000 jobs.