Guntur: Auto driver tries to kidnap woman at night, arrested

The police later learned that the woman doesn’t have Disha app and suggested her to download the app immediately.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vinukonda police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver, B Chinaraju, who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman. According to police, around 9 pm Monday, the woman from Vinukonda hired Chinaraju’s auto from Sethupam Center for a drop to her house. 

After a while, she noticed that the auto was going in the opposite direction to that of her house. She got suspicious and texted her brother that the auto is on Narasaraopet Road. Her brother contacted the local police. 

The police started a search operation on Narasaraopet Road. Meanwhile, the auto driver took her to a remote area and the police managed to trace the auto. Seeing the police, Chinaraju fled from the scene, leaving the auto behind. The police rescued the woman and filed a case upon receiving a complaint from her. 

They traced the accused through his vehicle number and arrested him on Nellamuru Road within 24 hours. The police later learned that the woman doesn’t have Disha app and suggested her to download the app immediately.

