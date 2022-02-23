STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I’m facing threat, says approver Dastagiri

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the CBI brought ‘pressure’ on Dastagiri to give a statement supporting its probe by keeping him in its custody from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday. 

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after he gave a statement before a court after turning an approver in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, one of the accused Shaik Dastagiri said he was facing threat to his life.

Dastagiri told the media on Tuesday that he lodged a complaint with the district SP that he was fearing for his life and sought adequate protection. 

The court started the process of framing charges against the accused in the case Y Sunil Yadav, G Uma Shankar Reddy, Yerra Gangi Reddy and Dastagiri, who were presented before the court. Another accused D Shiva Shankar Reddy did not attend the court, citing ill-health.

