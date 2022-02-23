I’m facing threat, says approver Dastagiri

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after he gave a statement before a court after turning an approver in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, one of the accused Shaik Dastagiri said he was facing threat to his life.

Dastagiri told the media on Tuesday that he lodged a complaint with the district SP that he was fearing for his life and sought adequate protection.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the CBI brought ‘pressure’ on Dastagiri to give a statement supporting its probe by keeping him in its custody from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday.

The court started the process of framing charges against the accused in the case Y Sunil Yadav, G Uma Shankar Reddy, Yerra Gangi Reddy and Dastagiri, who were presented before the court. Another accused D Shiva Shankar Reddy did not attend the court, citing ill-health.