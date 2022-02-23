Row over hijab at private school in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tension prevailed for some time at Yerragondapalem town in Prakasam district after heated arguments broke out between representatives from the Muslim community and the management of a private school over wearing hijab during classes.

On Friday, the principal of Vikas High School asked two class 10 girl students to remove their hijab before entering the classroom. The issue escalated elders in the community got to know of the issue on Tuesday.

They went to the school and questioned the principal over his directions on wearing a hijab. In a bid to ease the situation, an SI, Mandal Education Officer P Anjaneyulu, and other officials arrived at the school, after which the management issued an apology and assured the community of not repeating the issue.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, school principal Koti Reddy said, “The school has a significant number of Muslim students. But this is the first time that such an issue was reported. We strictly follow our dress code at the institute and so I asked the girls to remove the hijab as it may hinder their proper hearing during class. We don’t discriminate between our students and don’t encourage such activities in our institution. There was a certain amount of miscommunication between the girl students and their parents. We will take better care regarding such issues,” school principal Koti Reddy said.

MEO Anjaneyulu said, “The issue was a result of a very small miscommunication. There is nothing much to think about. We explained the real facts to the parents as well as the community elders. Finally, they understood what really happened.” He also added that the department will conduct an awareness meeting with all educational institutions on communal harmony.