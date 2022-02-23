TTD to issue more SSD tokens, darshan tickets

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With the slump in Covid cases in the State, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to increase the issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and Rs 300 darshan tickets. It has already started increasing the issuance of SSD tokens and darshan tickets in a phased manner.

The number of devotees having darshan of the Lord increased from over 29,000 on February 1 to 39,619 on February 21.

In its recent Trust Board meeting, the TTD decided to increase the issuance of SSD tokens and Seegra Darshan tickets both online and offline and bring back the total number of devotees having darshan of the Lord a day to pre-Covid times.

The TTD will issue an additional quota of 13,000 tickets per day on Wednesday for February 24 to 28.

An additional offline quota of 5,000 SSD tokens per day will also be issued at TTD counters in Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam Complex and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries for February 26 to 28.

Apart from this, the online quota of Rs 300 tickets at the rate of 25,000 per day for March will also be released at 9 am on Wednesday. It has been decided to issue 20,000 SSD tokens offline a day.

