5,181 active cases remain after 635 more recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of coronavirus patients rose to 23,16,964 in Andhra Pradesh with 253 more cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The number of recoveries rose to 22,97,065 after 635 more infected people got cured, according to a bulletin. Two more deaths took the toll to 14,718, it said.

All 13 districts reported less than 50 fresh infections each with East Godavari logging the highest of 40 infections. Four districts logged new infections in single digits with Srikakulam reporting the lowest of one. Six districts reported more infections than on Tuesday.

Another 635 patients recovered and took the overall to more than 22.97 lakh. The active cases decreased to 5,181. The number of fresh cases reported in 24 hours was 40 in Guntur district and one in Srikakulam. Chittoor and West Godavari districts recorded one fatality each. East Godavari district now has 2,850 active cases and Srikakulam has 30.