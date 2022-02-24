60-feet Tricolour on Jinnah Tower: GMC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Jinnah tower controversy has once again come to the fore, as the national flag was removed. As the BJP has demanded to rename the tower, GMC set up a national flag there and painted the tower in Tricolour.

However, the recent removal of the flag caused a stir. Giving a clarification to this, GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar said that the national flag was not removed at Jinnah Tower.

Implementing the proposal of Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, a 40-feet pole of the national flag will be raised to 60 feet. We are replacing the old block with a new strong concerted block to erect 60 feet pole

He also said that the works will be completed by Wednesday night and the national flag will be hoisted on Thursday. Nishant appealed to the people not to believe any false propaganda being spread on this issue as there is no truth in it.