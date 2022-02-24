Accused’s wife moves court alleging hand of kin in Viveka’s murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the CBI has intensified its investigation into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case by making one of the accused in the case an approver, D Tulasamma, wife of another accused Shiva Shankar Reddy, filed a petition in court seeking directions to file cases against Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, his brother Siva Prakash Reddy and four others alleging their involvement in the murder of the former minister.

Tulasamma said Vivekananda’s wife Sowbhagyamma sought a CBI probe into the murder only to subvert the investigation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the then government, which was zeroing in on her son-in-law and others.

Tulasamma said Rajasekhar developed differences with Vivekananda Reddy as the latter had ‘married’ Shaik Shameem in Hyderabad and was planning to deposit Rs 2 crore in the name of her son.

Tulasamma, in her petition filed before the judicial first class magistrate court in Pulivendula, said the CBI investigation is “totally defective, faulty, biased and unfair and to undermine and sabotage the whole process of collection of evidence to shield the real culprits in the murder.”

She said three of the accused named by the CBI and one person named by her as accused — K Parameswara Reddy of Pulivendula — were worried over not getting their due share in the fortunes of Vivekananda while Rajasekhar Reddy and his brother were concerned about losing their fortune to be inherited. The two others — M Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi and YG Rajeswara Reddy of Anantapur — had political motives for killing Vivekananda Reddy.

N Prasad of Pulivendula was deployed by the other accused to know information about the movements of Vivekananda, she said. She said the marital life of Vivekananda got strained due to differences with his wife and they were living separately. Vivekananda married Shammem following which his wife and daughter started threatening her to leave the life of the former minister.

Amid this, Vivekananda promised to give some properties and money to Shammem’s son. The former minister informed his relatives and friends that he would declare his son born to Shameem as his legal heir, which led to further deterioration in his relations with his family.

Rajasekhar and Siva Prakash were hoping to be the political heirs of Vivekananda and they too developed a grudge against him, Tulasamma said. She named Parameswara Reddy of Pulivendula as the third accused and said he had financial transactions with Vivekananda and bore a grudge against the latter for not parting with his share in the money they got from a land deal in Bengaluru.

The other, accused five as per Tulasamma, is YG Rajeswara Reddy of Anantapur district, who developed a grudge against Vivekandana as the latter planned to bring his opponent into the YSRC fold. Tulasamma said Ravindranath Reddy, accused No 4 as per the complaint, was a political opponent of the deceased and was waiting for an opportunity to settle scores.

Sensing that others have also developed a grudge against Vivekandana, he roped them in the conspiracy to eliminate the former minister. Tulasamma said the SIT probe was stalled as the role of the accused (in the petition filed by her) had emerged. The wife of Shiva Shankar Reddy said she had to file the petition as there was a ‘glaring failure’ on the part of the CBI in nabbing the real culprits.