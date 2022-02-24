Centre extended all possible support to AP: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre has extended all possible help to the State, Rajya Sabha member and BJP senior leader GVL Narasimha Rao pointed out that it sanctioned Rs 27,990 crore during 2015-16 and Rs 77,538 crore in 2020-21.

Speaking at a meeting with intellectuals on Wednesday at the BJP central office, GVL Narasimha Rao said the Union government has provided Rs 40,000 crore as a grant to the State.

“Over the last six years, the Centre has provided funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The highest it has given to any of the States, even as it has also been facing financial constriction due to revenue deficit,” he said and questioned why the regional parties weren’t commenting on how the Central government has extended more than the assured financial assistance to the State government.

Rao claimed that leaders from regional parties were making unnecessary comments against the BJP, even as the Union government has given its approval to provide Rs 15,000 crore as loan under a special package.

The former chief secretary and BJP state leader IYR Krishna Rao mocked the State government and said the Centre should teach it to prepare the budget.

He said, “The State government had proposed the debt to be at Rs 37,000 crore and later enhanced it to Rs 57,000 crore after getting loans. There is no transparency in the AP budget. There is no connection between revenue and expenses. The State government has implemented welfare schemes as per the reality of pre-Covid days. As a result, there is a financial crisis in the State now.”

BJP State President Somu Veerraju said the State government has to utilise the resources available in all districts as well as the coast for generating revenue. He also said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that they are ready to spend Rs 3 lakh crore in the State.

He claimed that the State government failed to assess the budget and did not take any steps for the development of the region. Somu said that the BJP has been organising such meetings to create awareness regarding the allowances.