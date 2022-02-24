STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC stays police inquiry against CBI additional SP 

Ram Singh filed a house motion petition in the High Court challenging the police case registered against him.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings on the First Information Report filed by Kadapa police against CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Singh, who is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

RIMS Kadapa police registered a case against Ram Singh based on a complaint filed by G Uday Kumar Reddy, an employee of Uranium Corporation of India Limited, alleging criminal intimidation by the CBI Additional SP. Uday Kumar, a suspect in the case, was questioned for more than 20 times by the CBI in connection with the Viveka murder case. 

Ram Singh filed a house motion petition in the High Court challenging the police case registered against him. Arguing on behalf of Ram Singh, Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath said Uday Kumar filed a private petition in the court with false allegations only to hamper investigation in the murder case. 

Additional Public Prosecutor Dushyanth Reddy, appearing on behalf of the police, said they had acted as per the law and registered the case in the direction of the magistrate as the police should abide by the court order. 

Issuing an interim order to stay further proceedings in the case, Justice D Ramesh served notices on Kadapa RIMS police Inspector and Uday Kumar to respond and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. 

Accused’s wife alleges hand of Viveka’s kin 
Even as the CBI has intensified its probe into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy by making one of the accused in the case an approver, D Tulasamma, wife of another accused in the case Shiva Shankar Reddy, filed a petition in the court seeking directions to file cases against Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, his brother Siva Prakash Reddy and four others alleging their involvement in the murder of the ex-minister.

She said Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma sought a CBI inquiry into the murder only to subvert the probe of SIT set up by the then government, which was zeroing in on her son-in-law and others in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR Superintendent of Police Ram Singh CBI Uranium Corporation of India Limited petition murder
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp