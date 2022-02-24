HC stays police inquiry against CBI additional SP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings on the First Information Report filed by Kadapa police against CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Singh, who is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

RIMS Kadapa police registered a case against Ram Singh based on a complaint filed by G Uday Kumar Reddy, an employee of Uranium Corporation of India Limited, alleging criminal intimidation by the CBI Additional SP. Uday Kumar, a suspect in the case, was questioned for more than 20 times by the CBI in connection with the Viveka murder case.

Ram Singh filed a house motion petition in the High Court challenging the police case registered against him. Arguing on behalf of Ram Singh, Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath said Uday Kumar filed a private petition in the court with false allegations only to hamper investigation in the murder case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dushyanth Reddy, appearing on behalf of the police, said they had acted as per the law and registered the case in the direction of the magistrate as the police should abide by the court order.

Issuing an interim order to stay further proceedings in the case, Justice D Ramesh served notices on Kadapa RIMS police Inspector and Uday Kumar to respond and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Accused’s wife alleges hand of Viveka’s kin

Even as the CBI has intensified its probe into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy by making one of the accused in the case an approver, D Tulasamma, wife of another accused in the case Shiva Shankar Reddy, filed a petition in the court seeking directions to file cases against Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, his brother Siva Prakash Reddy and four others alleging their involvement in the murder of the ex-minister.

She said Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma sought a CBI inquiry into the murder only to subvert the probe of SIT set up by the then government, which was zeroing in on her son-in-law and others in the case.