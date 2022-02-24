STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to government: Don’t violate order on ‘allowance cut’

Advocate General S Sriram said the government is not recovering any amount from the salaries of the government employees.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:02 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has said it will take a serious view of any violation of its orders that there should not be any recovery from the allowances of any government employee in the process of the implementation of GO Ms No 1 through which the revised pay scales were notified last month.

The High Court bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy on Wednesday heard public interest litigation filed by AP Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee chairman K V Krishnaiah challenging the GOs issued by the government revising the pay scales of government employees.

The bench had earlier asked the government not to recover any amount from the allowances of the employees after the petitioners raised fears that the implementation of the GO would result in a reduction of their salaries. When the PIL came up for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel P Raviteja said they came to know that the government was making plans to recover some amount from the employees’ salaries, through media reports.

Raviteja further informed the court that the government is yet to give a copy of the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report on Pay Revision. "The government did not even make public the GOs on the implementation of the pay revision scales," he said.

The bench sought to know from the government as to why it is not disclosing the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report. Advocate General S Sriram said the government is not recovering any amount from the salaries of the government employees.

Sriram said the government would place before the court the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report and the court can take a decision on giving the same to the petitioner. Taking the arguments of the AG into consideration, the bench directed the government to give copies of the GOs issued by the State government with respect to pay revision to the petitioner.

The bench asked the government to place before it the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

High Court directions

HC directs the State government to give copies of the GOs with respect to pay revision to the petitioner The bench asks the govt to place before it the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report.

TAGS
PIL AP Gazetted Officers Joint Action Committee Pay Scale Ashutosh Mishra Committee report
