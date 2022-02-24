STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands bid tearful adieu to Goutham Reddy

The mortal remains of Mekapati Goutham Reddy were consigned to flames on the premises of MERTIS Engineering College at Udayagiri in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles the son of Mekapati Gowtham Reddy at Udayagiri in Nellore district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

NELLORE: The mortal remains of Mekapati Goutham Reddy were consigned to flames on the premises of MERTIS Engineering College at Udayagiri in Nellore district on Wednesday. Goutham Reddy’s son Arjun Reddy conducted the last rites.

Thousands of people bid tearful farewell to Goutham Reddy, who died of a heart attack in Hyderabad on Monday. Emotional scenes were witnessed while shifting the mortal remains of Goutham Reddy in a vehicle from Nellore to Udayagiri for performing the last rites at the Engineering college owned by the Mekapati family. People chanted ‘Goutham Anna Amar Rahe, Johar Goutham Anna’ on both sides of the road.

Thousands of people in the Atmakur segment showered flowers and paid tributes to the departed leader, who has had a strong association with the people of the constituency for more than 10 years. Police had a tough time controlling the emotional crowd at Nellorepalem center close to Atmakur town.

Thousands of women, students, children stood on the rooftops of their houses to see the vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Goutham Reddy. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Y S Bharati visited the college around 11.15 am and paid homage to the departed leader. Jagan and Bharati consoled Arjun Reddy and other family members. Police gave a guard of honour to Goutham Reddy.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Perni Nani, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, legislators K Govardhan Reddy, K Sanjeevaiah, and others followed the funeral convoy.

TT D Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministerial colleagues B Rajendranath Reddy, M Sankara Narayana, P Viswaroop; MPs Aalla Ayodhyarami Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Dr M Gurumoorthy, P V Mithun Reddy, Galla Jayadev; MLCs B Kalyana Chakravarthy, D C Govinda Reddy, P Sunitha, V Narayana Reddy, and legislators were present. Senior officials were also present.

