Will extend full support to MEA: CM

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it would extend all support to the Centre to repatriate students hailing from the State stranded in strife-tor n Ukraine.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:48 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it would extend all support to the Centre to repatriate students hailing from the State stranded in strife-torn Ukraine.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said several students from AP, studying in various colleges in Ukraine, sought the state government’s assistance to return home safely.

“We are in continuous contact with the students and providing necessary support and assistance. Our officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy (of India in Ukraine) on the evolving situation,” the CM said.

“Our government will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating AP students from Ukraine. I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi or my office here for any assistance and support,” he told the Union Minister.

