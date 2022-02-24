YSRC refutes BJP claims on Centre’s assistance to State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting back at BJP leaders’ “malicious propaganda” against the State government, senior YSRC leader and MLA K Parthasarathy said the State BJP leaders were playing to the tunes of Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and working under his direction to bluff people.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the MLA said the BJP leaders were trying to create an illusion among the public as if their party at the Centre had done well to the State.

He said that they were unnecessarily taking a dig at the State government, by joining hands with Chandrababu Naidu. He dared them to pressure the Centre for implementing the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Reacting to GVL’s claims that the six projects and Rs 15,000 crore given by the Centre are equal to Special Category Status, the MLA asked the MP to prove his claims.

Countering former chief secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao on State finances, he stated that the government has been taking loans as per the FRBM limits and spending every penny in a transparent manner.