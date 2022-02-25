STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP adds 220 new Covid cases, two deaths

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, West Godavari reported the highest of 43 new infections followed by 40 in Krishna district. 

Published: 25th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has reported another 220 new Covid-19 infections taking the overall cases reported in the State so far to more than 23.17 lakh. These 200-odd cases emerged from the more than 17,500 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. So far, over 3.30 crore  samples have been tested.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, West Godavari reported the highest of 43 new infections followed by 40 in Krishna district. Six districts logged less than 10 new cases with the lowest of two each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.Another 472 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to above 22.97 lakh. The active cases in the district stand at 2,781. Two more—one each from Chittoor and Krishna—succumbed to the virus taking the tally to 14,720.

TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh
