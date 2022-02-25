STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP HC directs govt to submit details of women welfare secretaries’ posting

The High Court asked a petitioner as to why he is objecting to the acquisition of assigned lands by the government when the land assignees themselves were willing to give the lands.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:58 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit all the records pertaining to the appointment of women welfare secretaries at village/ward secretariats in wake of the orders issued making them part of the police department. The case hearing was adjourned to March 3. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayna Murthy heard the arguments on a public interest litigation filed by Areti Umamaheswara Rao of Vizag challenging the GOs issued making women welfare secretaries as part of police department. The petitioner argued that it is against the Police Act and Recruitment Rules. A supplementary petition filed by a group of women welfare secretaries was also heard. 

Government pleader YN Vivekananda said women welfare secretaries are not police and will not perform police duties. Only police are there in the name and now nominal physical fitness has been made a requirement for the post.Intervening, the bench pointed out that physical fitness was never a criteria and what was  the meaning of adding it as a qualification after appointments are made. It sought all the records of women welfare secretaries’ appointments. 

Petitioners’ counsels N Srinvasa Rao and Y Balaji said that those who are not police wearing the police uniform is a crime. They said the government is wasting public money for police uniforms.  The bench observed that wasting public money seems to have become a habit to the government and funds are not being released to those which need to be funded. 

HC poser to petitioner 

The High Court asked a petitioner as to why he is objecting to the acquisition of assigned lands by the government when the land assignees themselves were willing to give the lands.A bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard a PIL filed challenging the government taking possession of 6,116 acres of land at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam. The petitioner, Rythu Coolie Samkshema Sangham president Sriram, maintained that assigned lands were taken sans following norms.The AAG pleaded the court to dismiss the petition as the decision of the government was in larger public interest.

