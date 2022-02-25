Brain dead man’s family donates organs in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The organs of a brain dead person are going to give a new lease of life to eight other patients. M Koteswara Rao (28), a native of Gollapalem village fell off his two-wheeler after he was hit by a car while returning from a wedding in East Godavari district. Rao sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada, where doctors found that the 28-year-old suffered damage to his brain due to interruption in blood supply. His condition worsened as he went into coma and was subsequently shifted to NRI General Hospital in Mangalagiri, where he was declared brain dead. The bereaved family members agreed to donate his organs.

“We lost our father a while ago and we understand the pain of losing a member in the family. We hence wanted to see our brother in others by donating his organs,” Sukumar, brother of the deceased said. Both the eyes of Rao have been donated to patients at Aggarwal Eye Hospital and one of his kidneys to Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur. His liver has been sent to Kamakshi Hospital, heart to MGM Hospital, and lungs to Apollo hospital in Chennai. The police arranged a green channel from Guntur to Gannavaram airport to safely transport his organs.