Deaths due to kidney ailments worry tribal hamlets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Thursday reviewed increase in fatalities due to kidney problems in tribal hamlets of A Kondur mandal in Krishna district. During the review, he directed the health department to initiate measures to address the issue by giving it top priority. 

Along with medical camps,  and blood tests, the minister wanted the officials to provide needed medicines in sufficient quantities. He asked the health department officials in coordination with the panchayat raj department officials to provide safe drinking water to tribal hamlets of A Kondur.

The minister who enquired about the reasons for the increasing deaths in A Kondur due to kidney ailments, opined that lack of proper drinking water supply could be a reason for it. Assuring the tribal hamlets of required help, he instructed the director of public health Dr Hymavathi ensure better medical services to tribals in A Konduru mandal. 

Nani also advised health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar to make alternate arrangements for dialysis to kidney patients in A Konduru. He  further ordered the health department to submit a detailed report on  reasons for kidney ailments, precautions to be taken and stressed on creating awareness about the disease.

