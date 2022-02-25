Jagan supporting Viveka murder accused: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked as to whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the moral responsibility to clarify to the people on his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder or not. Naidu termed it deplorable that the Chief Minister was extending support and patronage for the killers of his own uncle. “The accused persons were trying to threaten and intimidate the CBI officers who are investigating the case,’’ he alleged.

Addressing a meeting of sarpanches, the former Chief Minister recalled how they tried to stain the TDP image with the blood of slain Vivekananda Reddy. Now, the truth has come out after the CBI took up an in-depth investigation following a court petition filed by Viveka’s daughter Sunitha Reddy, he said.

Naidu said that YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy’s name surfaced in the CBI probe. “The local inspector was informed about Viveka’s death over the phone. He was told that it was a fatal heart attack. When he came to the spot along with three constables, they were not allowed to go inside. Only the CI was allowed to take a look at the body. The CI was asked to shut his mouth when he questioned how it could be a heart attack when there was so much blood,’’ Naidu said.

He accused Jagan of perpetrating ‘murder politics’. The YSRC regime stooped to character assassination of even Vivekananda, who was brutally killed three years ago. They were launching counter attacks to bury the truth, the TDP chief alleged.

Lokesh visits Ayyanna Patrudu’s family

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday visited Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district and called on the family members of former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, against whom police registered a case for alleged derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister. Over 3,250 false cases were filed against the TDP leaders in the past three years, the TDP leader alleged.

HC stays proceedings in case against Ayyanna

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed further proceedings in the case registered by the police against TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu. Patrudu filed a petition in the High Court seeking striking down of the case registered against him for “derogatory remarks” against CM. In the interim orders, Justice D Ramesh stayed further proceedings in the case.