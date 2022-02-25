No hike in Seva ticket prices for common devotees: TTD chief

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Brushing aside the allegations regarding the increase in prices of Arjitha Sevas, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday said it was unfortunate that some vested interests were distorting the TTD Trust Board’s decision on Arjitha Seva tickets, which was taken to reduce VIP pressure and give more access to common devotees in the temple.He said with a noble objective to keep the decisions transparent, the TTD telecast the meetings live, like never before, for the information of the general public.

“The issue was not discussed secretly between four walls and critics failed to note what I said at the beginning of debate on the issue that there was no question of hiking Arjitha Seva ticket prices for common devotees,’’ he said. Subba Reddy said Lord Venkateswara will ensure such a baseless campaign fails. Those who try to drag God into muddy politics will be squarely punished by the almighty, he said.

“I will never endorse any decision in the TTD Trust Board meeting, which affects the interests of common devotees,’’ he said and added that he welcomes good criticism.He also urged people not to believe and fall prey to the political conspiracy by some vested interests behind the entire malicious propaganda.He also requested the devotees to note that whatever he spoke at the TTD Trust Board meeting was edited and morphed to suit the political campaign of some vested interests. The TTD will take legal action against those indulged in such malicious campaigns against it on social media,’’ he asserted.

In a statement released on Thursday, the TTD Chairman said the proposal to hike Arjitha Seva tickets was pending for a long time as the Seva tickets were limited in number and requests of recommendation letters are more. Subba Reddy questioned how come critics did not notice the large number of dharmic programs being conducted by the TTD in the last two-and-a-half years.

He said Srivari Darshan was provided to the poor during the annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. The TTD has taken up construction of Venkateswara temples in Jammu, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ulundurpet, Sitampeta, Amaravati and Rampachodavaram, he said.

He said as per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gudiko Gomata campaign was launched and Go Pradakshina Mandir complex at Alipiri was constructed. Is the demand for making cow the national animal an anti-religious act? he questioned.He highlighted the construction of Sri Padmavati Children’s Hospital, which completed over 100 open heart surgeries and provided special treatment to children.