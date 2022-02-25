STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

People demand district status for Markapur

The relay hunger strike of the Markapur Jilla Sadhana Samiti reached 15th day on Thursday and the agitation among the cross section of the society is getting momentum fast.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam stood third in the list of districts raising objections/suggestions on the government’s proposal to reorganise the districts. So far, as many as 150 objections/suggestions were submitted and majority of them demanded for a separate Markapur district instead of dividing the existing district into three distinct parts. Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu met the district Collector Pravin Kumar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the formation of a separate ‘Markapur district’ with Markapur as its headquarters. 

“Markapur is all about 60 KM distance from all 5 Constituencies, where as the present Prakasam district headquarters- Ongole city is around 250 km. It is very convenient for the 5 Assembly segments i.e., Markapur, Giddalur, Yerragonda Palem, Kanigiri and Darsi people to reach on various Government related works,” MLA Rambabu explained. 

The relay hunger strike of the Markapur Jilla Sadhana Samiti reached 15th day on Thursday and the agitation among the cross section of the society is getting momentum fast. Recently the All party Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by the Left Parties also conducted a protest demonstration and demanded for formation of a separate Markapur district and reunion of Addanki, Kandukur segments with the existing Prakasam district. 

On the other hand relay hunger demonstrations in the Markapur town led by the all Party JAC have continued and the people from Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri have also been protesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Markapur
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp