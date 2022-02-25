People demand district status for Markapur

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam stood third in the list of districts raising objections/suggestions on the government’s proposal to reorganise the districts. So far, as many as 150 objections/suggestions were submitted and majority of them demanded for a separate Markapur district instead of dividing the existing district into three distinct parts. Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu met the district Collector Pravin Kumar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the formation of a separate ‘Markapur district’ with Markapur as its headquarters.

“Markapur is all about 60 KM distance from all 5 Constituencies, where as the present Prakasam district headquarters- Ongole city is around 250 km. It is very convenient for the 5 Assembly segments i.e., Markapur, Giddalur, Yerragonda Palem, Kanigiri and Darsi people to reach on various Government related works,” MLA Rambabu explained.

The relay hunger strike of the Markapur Jilla Sadhana Samiti reached 15th day on Thursday and the agitation among the cross section of the society is getting momentum fast. Recently the All party Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by the Left Parties also conducted a protest demonstration and demanded for formation of a separate Markapur district and reunion of Addanki, Kandukur segments with the existing Prakasam district.

On the other hand relay hunger demonstrations in the Markapur town led by the all Party JAC have continued and the people from Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri have also been protesting.