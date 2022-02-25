Russia-Ukraine war: Power outages, wifi issues add to Andhra parents’ woes

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Parents of students from the State pursuing education at various universities in Ukraine are anxious as their children are stranded in the country that Russia has invaded. The flights, which left for Ukraine from India to evacuate those stranded, were forced to return as all the airports in Ukraine were shut in view of the airstrikes.

BVV Satyanarayana of Penuguduru village in Karapa mandal of East Godavari district is distressed as his daughter, Rishita, is stranded in Kharkiv city of Ukraine. It was one of the cities that was bombed by the Russian forces. Rishita is pursuing her second year in medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Rishita returned to Kharkiv on January 7 after Christmas holidays, said her father Satyanarayana and mother Hymavathi, who are deeply worried for the safety of their child. Her younger brother studying class X in Kakinada is also worried about his sister’s safety in the war-torn country.

Satyanarayana, a businessman, said he tried multiple times to contact Andhra Bhavan for help, but in vain.

He said due to lack of proper guidance by the University authorities, several students are now stranded.

When he spoke with his daughter last time, she told him that there would be power outages in the city. Rishita also informed her father that the WiFi had already stopped. The anxious father urged the government to facilitate communication between the parents and their children in Ukraine.