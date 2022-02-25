Tomato prices fall to Rs 1 a kilo in Anantapur markets

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The sudden slump in the price of tomatoes in Anantapur wholesale markets has come as a shocker to farmers. Some farmers left tomatoes in the fields without harvesting them as the price is very low. At present, a kilo of tomato is priced between Rs 1 and Rs 2:50.

Buoyed by good rainfall during November and expecting high returns, several farmers in the district took up tomato cultivation. The vegetable was cultivated in 30,000 acres across the district. February being the harvesting season and the yield being 22 to 25 tonnes per acre, tomato arrivals increased in the second week.

With increased arrivals from all places and the traditional sources of tomatoes to Anantapur, the prices fell. It was a simple economic principle — high supply, low demand leads to losses. Most importantly, with an increase in tomato cultivation everywhere, exports of tomatoes from Anantapur hit.

Usually, tomatoes from Anantapur are exported to West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. They are also sent to Madanapalle, Kollar, Vaddepalli, Vizianagaram, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Bellary markets. It was a low-investment crop earlier, but off late tomato has become a high investment crop. Now, the investment is anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1 lakh for one acre.

“I spent Rs 5 lakh to cultivate tomatoes in eight acres. I expected good returns, but by the time I took my harvest to market, I suffered losses. I earned just Rs 50,000 till now. There are another 1,000 boxes in the fields.

Initially the deal was for Rs 60 per box of 30 kg and now it was reduced to Rs 50 and a day after, it was further reduced to Rs 30. However, the trader did not turn up to lift the vegetable boxes,” said Krishna Reddy of Dasampalle in Kalyandurg mandal.

Another farmer, Begala Chinna Raju of Peruru in Ramagiri mandal said he and his brother cultivated tomatoes in eight acres and expected good returns. They invested Rs 30,000 per acre. “Now, I am not sure if I can recover my investment,” the dejected farmer said.