Two officers to aid Andhra students in Ukraine amid escalating tensions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Ukraine coming under attack, the State government on Thursday appointed two officers to assist students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the East European country to return to their hometowns safely. The two officers are stationed in New Delhi. The stranded students can also contact the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) for any assistance.

Speaking to mediapersons on measures taken by the State government to bring back the stranded students from Ukraine, the Education Minister said a majority of students from Andhra Pradesh are studying medicine in Zaporozhye State Medical University.

“We have appointed two officers who are in touch with Telugu students. There is much concern in the wake of cancellation of flights. The AP government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to reach out to the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine,” he explained. Assuring that all steps are being taken to bring back the stranded students to AP safely, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to the Union Minister for External Affairs in this regard.

“We are requesting parents not to worry about their children’s safety in Ukraine. The State government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and evolving steps to bring back the stranded students to AP in special flights once the situation improves,” Suresh said. Later, he spoke to Yeshwant, an AP student stranded in Ukraine, over phone and enquired about the situation in the East European country and advised him to strictly follow all the directions issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv and not to venture out unnecessarily.