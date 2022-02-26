AP police win 15 awards at Technology Sabha-2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police department has won a total of 165 national-level awards, including 15 in various categories at the latest Digital Technology Sabha-2022. Out of the 15, the State police headquarters won eight, Tirupati urban police two, and Anantapur, Chittoor and Kadapa police one each.

The awards presented at the Technology Sabha were in body-worn cameras live streaming, APOLIS, GIS-based GPS System, Disha-centralised Command Control Room, ROIP (radio over internet protocol), HAWK VEHICLE, Video Conference System and Digital Health Profile categories.

In a press release issued on Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) K Rajendranath Reddy said the AP police department has won 165 national awards in a very short span of time, and they continue to be a leader in the use of technology in the country.

“I am very satisfied with the work that the state police have done. The direction of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is behind this success,” he said. Meanwhile, Jagan appreciated the efforts of the police to ensure that social justice reaches to the people of the state, especially women, children and those belonging to the backward sections of the society.