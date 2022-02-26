STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be brave, don’t panic, Naidu tells students

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu advised the Telugu students stranded in Ukraine not to take any hasty decisions and wait till they get a safe passage. 

Published: 26th February 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

 He held a zoom conference with over 100 stranded students and enquired about their present situation to find a way out of the war-torn country. The students narrated their problems due to uncertainty about evacuation, lack of accommodation, shortage of food, rising costs of travel and money exchange problems.

The TDP chief told the students that it will take two to three days for clarity to emerge on the overall evacuation logistics. “There is nothing to panic about. The students should be brave and wait till help reaches them. They should pass on their details to the TDP NRI Cell.”

Naidu assured the students that he will keep a constant watch on the issue and take it up with the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. 
 

