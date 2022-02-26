‘Good demand for AP’s agro products in Canada’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Trade commissioner at the Canada Trade Office in Hyderabad, Vikram Jain, called on the office bearers and members of AP Chambers in Vijayawada on Friday to discuss the possibility of connecting members of the AP Chambers with Canadian businesses to explore trade relations.

Stating that agriculture, dairy, pharma, life sciences, bio-tech, medical devices, clean tech, electric vehicles, engineering, infrastructure and technology are some of the sectors that Canadian companies specialise in, the trade commissioner suggested that businesses from AP can look at partnering with them to distribute or manufacture these products in the State.

“As Canada is famous for maple syrup, canola oil, pulses, apples, blueberries, cranberries, seafood, etc., many Canadian companies look for partners in India. The companies from AP can consider distributing these products in India,” Jain said and added that there is a huge opportunity for agro and other products, produced in AP, to export to Canadian markets.

He said that the Canada Trade Office will share the details of the companies, who are looking for Indian partners, with AP Chambers shortly. He also said Canada Trade Office will also organise exclusive online events to connect interested members of AP Chambers with Canadian companies.

AP Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar hosted the meeting.