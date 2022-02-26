Hope springs for stranded students

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the Centre has started the evacuation of Indian students in Indian students, it gave hope to many as they have been in distress with Russia continuing airstrikes at various places in the eastern European country on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE from Kharkiv, which is around 500 kms from Kyiv, Rishita, a second-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University said: “We are spending every second in fear as the officials have asked us to hide in bunkers if we hear a siren. We have been waiting with bated breath since yesterday.”

“As my flight got canceled, I moved to my friend’s flat near the university. We have stocked required food items and water. We have packed our essentials in a single backpack and are waiting for the siren to go off if we need to hide,” she added.

“We have been informed that internet connectivity and electricity supply might get interrupted. My prime concern is our parents, who are a worried lot. But when we learned that Indian students are being evacuated, it gave us hope. However, we did not get any information about when we will be shifted,” Rishita said.

On the other hand, her father, BVV Satyanarayana, a resident of Kakinada in East Godavari district, said: “We have been through hell, without knowing when our daughter will return home safely.” “We are relieved as the government is taking measures to bring the students back. We hope our daughter returns home safely,” he added.