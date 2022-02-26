STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-appointed APPSC chief, DGP call on Governor

Published: 26th February 2022 04:59 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Gautam Sawang and Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy paid a courtesy visit to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, welcomed the officers on their arrival at Raj Bhavan. 
Sawang briefed the Governor about the recruitment to fill various vacancies as per the job calendar prepared and notified by the government.

The Governor directed him to ensure that the recruitment process is done in a transparent manner. 

New State police chief KV Rajendranath Reddy briefed the Governor on the measures taken to ensure peaceful law and order situation in the State and the reforms being implemented in the Police department.
Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad were also present. 

