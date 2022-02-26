Pulse polio programme from Feb 27

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the number of Covid cases dropping, the State health department has decided to launch a four-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in the State from February 27.

The district medical and health officials should cooperate for the success of the pulse polio event which will be held from February 27 to March 2 across the district, said Guntur DMHO Dr Yasmin.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday she said, as many as 4,47,889 children in the age group of 0-5 will get the vaccine drops under the Pulse Polio mission. She informed that the department will set up 284 booths on the first day and teams will be sent from door-to-door the second day.

Additionally, 24 hours special transit booths have been set up at bus stands and railway stations, she added. The officials released posters for the programme.