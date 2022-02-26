STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC to run 3,225 special buses for Shivaratri

The RTC chief also directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with Covid guidelines on the buses and during the journey.

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC will run 3,225 special buses on March 1 to clear devotees’ rush during Maha Shivaratri. The buses will be operated to famous Shiva temples across the State.

In a press release issued here on Friday, the Road Transport Corporation vice-chairman and managing director, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, said over 21 lakh passengers are expected to use the RTC services to visit the famous Saivite shrines. 

“To ensure hassle-free journey of passengers, 410 buses will be operated to ferry around 2.75 lakh devotees to Kottappakonda in Guntur district, and 390 buses for 1.25 lakh people who are likely to visit the Srisailam temple in Kurnool district.” The special buses will also be operated to Polatala and Nithya Puja Kona in Kadapa district, and Balive and Pattiseema in West Godavari. 

“Despite the increase in fuel prices over the last two years, there will not be any hike in the ticket fares this year. Ticket prices for the special buses will be the same as that of last year’s,” he noted. Highly-skilled drivers will be deployed for the special services.

Rao added temporary bus stands with basic facilities such as drinking water, shamianas and passenger inquiry centres have been set up. “Buses will ferry passengers to the Kotappakonda shrine on Ekadasi as well. People who want to go to shrines in groups can contact concerned depot managers, who have been directed to make necessary arrangements.” 

The RTC chief also directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with Covid guidelines on the buses and during the journey. All passengers would be required to wear masks, and sanitiser will be provided in all buses.

