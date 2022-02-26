STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Spending a horrible time at bunkers': Indians running out of water, food, essentials stranded in Ukraine

Two Vizianagaram medical students stranded in Kharkiv seek government help to return home.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students in Ukraine. (Photo | EPS)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Two Vizianagaram medicos, who are hiding in a bunker near Kharkiv National Medical University, have sought the Centre’s assistance to evacuate them from Ukraine.

They have sent videos of Russian bomb attacks as well as their situation in bunkers to their family members.

Their family members are hoping for government’s assistance for their safe evacuation.

Mylapalli Yamuna of Chepala Kancheru village in Bhogapuram mandal and S Jithendra of Budarayavalasa village in Merakamudidam mandal are studying at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Speaking to TNIE, M Yumana, a fifth-year medical student said: “I have been hiding in a bunker for over 24 hours. There is no supply of food, water, and other essentials. The majority of the students stranded here have been spending a horrible time in underground bunkers. We are also facing a severe cold situation with minus one degrees Celsius temperature.”

“I am hearing explosive sounds continuously from the outside. I do not understand what is happening outside. I appeal to the Indian government to evacuate us as soon as possible,” Yamuna added.  

S Jithendra Kumar, who recently joined first-year MBBS in Ukraine, said, “No one has a clue about the future.”

Speaking to TNIE, Yamuna’s father Mylapalli Yellaji said: “I am worried about my daughter. I am a heart patient. I don’t know whom I have to meet seeking help for my daughter. I appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the safe return of my daughter.”

