State adds 280 Covid infections, 496 recoveries; 4,709 active cases remain  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 280 fresh cases of Covid-19, 496 recoveries and two deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.According to the latest bulletin, overall cases now rose to 23,17,464, recoveries to 22,98,033 and deaths 14,722. The number of active cases declined to 4,709.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, the highest number of fresh cases of 44 was reported in Anantapur and East Godavari each. It was followed by 40 in Prakasam, 38 in West Godavari district and 34 in Visakhapatnam.

Krishna and Chittoor logged 18 and 16 cases, respectively.Two districts — Kadapa and Nellore — reported eight cases each, while two others — Kurnool and Vizianagaram —reported one case each. No new case was registered in Srikakulam district. Chittoor and Nellore districts reported one fatality each.