TDP chief, son politicising movie tickets issue: Perni

He said Naidu was looking for a possible alliance with Jana Sena and hence politicising the issue.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:36 AM

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cinematography Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for politicising every issue including the recently released movie and said the State government would regulate the movie ticket prices if they are sold against the fixed prices. 

Speaking to media at the party central office on Friday, Nani said the State government has issued GO 35 to fix prices of movie tickets in theatres and added that the prices were fixed based on area, AC, non-AC, multiplex and others. 

Questioning why exhibitors were not approaching Joint Collectors to fix movie ticket prices, Nani said the government has delayed issuing the new GO due to the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham. He added that it was unfortunate to see vested interests trying to politicise the matter. 

He said Naidu was looking for a possible alliance with Jana Sena and hence politicising the issue. He asserted that YSRC has never considered Pawan Kalyan as a serious politician.

