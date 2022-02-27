STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,600 objections on new Rayalaseema districts reorganisation

Though objections or suggestions can be given till March 3, the government has started the exercise of looking into the representations it received to date.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has received nearly 1,600 objections over reorganisation of districts from the four Rayalaseema districts. The majority of them are related to five to six issues. 

Planning secretary Vijay Kumar G Srkr on Saturday held a meeting with the collectors and officials of Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts over the objections received by the district administrations from political parties, employees’ unions, and civic society.

Though objections or suggestions can be given till March 3, the government has started the exercise of looking into the representations it received to date.

Similarly, there was also a demand for merging Ramagiri mandal in Anantapur revenue division. With respect to Kurnool, there was a demand for including Panyam and Gadivemula Mandal in the proposed Nandyal district while there were representations suggesting the creation of more districts.

In Kadapa, the main demand was to make Rajampet the headquarters of the proposed Rayachoti district. From Chittoor district, there was a demand to include Nagari in Tirupati district. 

Vijay Kumar said they would study the representations received so far from the four districts. The final notification would be issued once the government completes the exercise and in the notification, the day from which the new district would come into existence would be notified.

The district collectors are looking into the aspect of finalising buildings for new district collectors and other offices. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to have an integrated collectorate in every district headquarters and we are working towards it,’’ he said.

Vijay Kumar asserted that there are no major issues related to the zonal system. There are no issues when it comes to state-level employees but there are minor issues when it comes to division at the local level.

Key demands

Officials found that when it comes to Anantapur, there was a demand for making Penukonda or Hindupur the headquarters of the new district. The issue would be looked upon, Vijay Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reorganisation Rayalaseema districts objections suggestions Rajampet headquarters
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp