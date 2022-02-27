1,600 objections on new Rayalaseema districts reorganisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has received nearly 1,600 objections over reorganisation of districts from the four Rayalaseema districts. The majority of them are related to five to six issues.

Planning secretary Vijay Kumar G Srkr on Saturday held a meeting with the collectors and officials of Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts over the objections received by the district administrations from political parties, employees’ unions, and civic society.

Though objections or suggestions can be given till March 3, the government has started the exercise of looking into the representations it received to date.

Similarly, there was also a demand for merging Ramagiri mandal in Anantapur revenue division. With respect to Kurnool, there was a demand for including Panyam and Gadivemula Mandal in the proposed Nandyal district while there were representations suggesting the creation of more districts.

In Kadapa, the main demand was to make Rajampet the headquarters of the proposed Rayachoti district. From Chittoor district, there was a demand to include Nagari in Tirupati district.

Vijay Kumar said they would study the representations received so far from the four districts. The final notification would be issued once the government completes the exercise and in the notification, the day from which the new district would come into existence would be notified.

The district collectors are looking into the aspect of finalising buildings for new district collectors and other offices. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to have an integrated collectorate in every district headquarters and we are working towards it,’’ he said.

Vijay Kumar asserted that there are no major issues related to the zonal system. There are no issues when it comes to state-level employees but there are minor issues when it comes to division at the local level.

Key demands

Officials found that when it comes to Anantapur, there was a demand for making Penukonda or Hindupur the headquarters of the new district. The issue would be looked upon, Vijay Kumar said.