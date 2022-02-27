STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32 to get Guru Sanmanams

Disclosing the details before mediapersons, foundation chairman Dharmpracharak Ramineni said that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the event.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Ramineni Foundation will felicitate 32 mandal education officers (MEOs) of Guntur district with Guru Sanmanams -2020 and 21 and present Pratibha Puraskaarams to class 10 students of ZP High School based on RGUKT CET rank at an event scheduled to be held at CK Conventions, near Mangalagiri on March 1.

Disclosing the details before mediapersons, foundation chairman Dharmpracharak Ramineni said that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the event.

A total of 32 MEOs will be presented to Guru Sanmanams for their services during the pandemic. While Pratibha Puraskaarams are being presented to toppers in DRF-associated schools for 2020 and 21.

