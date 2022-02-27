All districts log less than 30 new cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 141 new Covid infections emerged from the more than 15,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday at 9 am. The new infections witnessed a slump of almost half when compared to Friday’s 280 from 18,000 samples tested in the previous 24 hours span.

So far, the State reported more than 23.17 lakh infections from the more than 3.30 crore samples tested.

With the recoveries during the 24 hours almost 10 times more than the new infections, the active cases fell to a little over 3,500.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, all the 13 districts reported less than 30 new infections with the highest of 27 in East Godavari followed by 23 in Guntur. Kadapa district did not report a single new infection while five other districts logged less than 10 fresh cases. Vizianagaram district reported the lowest of just one fresh infection.

The four Rayalaseema districts logged 30 fresh cases while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 20 infections. With the fresh spike in new infections, the cumulative cases in Guntur district have gone past 2.03 lakh.

More than 1,300 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 22.99 lakh. East Godavari with 1,729 active cases is the only district with more than 1,000 caseloads while five districts have less than 100 active cases. Kurnool has the lowest of 19 active cases.

Three more deaths — one each from Chittoor, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam — took the total fatalities to 14,725.