Ensure safe return of thousands: IMA 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to bring back thousands of Indian students studying in Ukraine.

IMA - AP state president Dr C Srinivasa Raju and secretary Dr Nanda Kishore wrote: “Most of the students cannot afford the escalated cost of air travel. Even those who can cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival. Parents are anxious about the safety of their children.”