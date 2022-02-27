STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure safe return of thousands: IMA 

The Andhra Pradesh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to bring back thousands of Indian students studying in Ukraine.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded students near Poland border; Indians enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling to Budapest for return to India . ( Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

IMA - AP state president Dr C Srinivasa Raju and secretary Dr Nanda Kishore wrote: “Most of the students cannot afford the escalated cost of air travel. Even those who can cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival. Parents are anxious about the safety of their children.”

Indian Medical Association Stranded Ukraine Students Indians Russia Invasion
