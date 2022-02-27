India developed Covid vaccines in short span: DRDO chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy said that India is one of the very few countries to develop two types of vaccines for Covid in a short span and administer it to a huge population, resulting in minimal effect on the virus.

The DRDO chairman was in the city on Saturday to participate in the Science Week Festival being held at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPAV). Addressing the gathering, Satheesh Reddy said that the country has produced varieties of masks and PPEs. Around 6 to 10 lakh PPEs were produced every day.

“Within three and a half months, we have designed, developed and produced around 50,000 high-end ventilators during the pandemic. In the previous year, the country produced PSA oxygen plants and every district has at least 1,000, 500 and 250 litres per minute capacity under Prime Minister Care Funds. In fact, the DRDO has also developed an on-board oxygen generation system, which is used by the pilots in high altitude regions,” he said.

Reddy also congratulated SPAV for organising such an event of national importance. To inspire the young minds present in the audience he discussed the scientific developments carried out by the Indian scientists towards a self-reliant future. He highlighted Indian research developments in satellite technologies by ISRO, defence systems like missiles, tanks, artillery and quantum technology.