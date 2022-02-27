Likely power outage, internet blackout scare students from Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Medicos from Vizianagaram stranded in Kharkiv city of Ukraine are in a dilemma about their evacuation with Russia intensifying its attacks on its neighbour.

Though they felt safer on Saturday morning, Ukraine Army officials notifying them about a possible power outage from the night worried them. Pleading with the Indian government to evacuate them as soon as possible, they alleged that the Embassy there did not provide them with proper information.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Mylapalli Yumana, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, said: “We are in bunkers as per the Indian Embassy’s directions and everything was fine until today. We have food, water and other essentials for the next 48 hours. However, we received messages from Ukraine army officials that they would be turning off the power supply to the bunkers in the night, for our safety.”

“They advised us to keep our phones/power banks charged before they cut off the power supply. We are afraid to come out of the bunkers. We are not getting proper information from the Indian Embassy, and worried about the evacuation as we can hear explosions outside,” she added.

She appealed to the Indian government to evacuate them as soon as possible from here. Yamuna was in touch with this TNIE correspondent till the evening. However, her phone was out of network when contacted later.