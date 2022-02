By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Endowments Minister Vellampalle Srinivas Rao offered silk robes (pattu vastralu) to Lord Mallikarjunaswamy and Goddess Sri Brahmarambha Devi in Srisailam on Saturday on behalf of the State government on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival.

The minister along with his family members offered special prayers. The minister said the government has made a special plan to develop the temple.