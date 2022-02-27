STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM-AP launches Aadigyan

Aadigyan, the flagship initiative of the International Relations and Higher Studies office at SRM University-AP was launched at a grand ceremony held in hybrid mode on Saturday.

Published: 27th February 2022

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service



Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said it is heartening to launch Aadigyan, which embarks the beginning of sharing Indian values, culture, heritage and art on a global level. 

