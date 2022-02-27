Task Force identifies 360 students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Task Force Committee constituted by the State government to identify stranded AP students in Ukraine and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back, has so far identified 360 students.

Briefing media persons on Saturday evening, Task Force Committee Chairman and Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu said every effort is being made to bring back the stranded AP students from the war-hit Ukraine at the earliest.

The government has prepared a list with the details of students in Ukraine gathered from various helpline numbers and the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society data and provided it to the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the MEA.

Further, the data of visas issued by the Ukrainian embassy to people from AP is being checked to identify the exact number of people from the State in the East European country. As several students went to Ukraine through travel agencies in Hyderabad and other places, the DGP has been urged to deploy an IG rank officer to assist the Task Force Committee in tracking the stranded students from AP in Ukraine, he stated.

“Though initially it was planned to bring the stranded students back through other countries bordering Ukraine, with the situation in border areas becoming tense, the MEA has advised the Indians to stay where they are and not to rush to the border checkposts till the further advisory,” he explained.

At present, apparently, only military and government buildings are targeted by the Russian forces and civilian locations are relatively safe, more so in the western parts of Ukraine.

“Students should not venture out risking their lives. They should wait for the Indian embassy to contact them for evacuation. We will keep on updating them of the latest developments and efforts for their evacuation through all possible means at the earliest,” he asserted.

Elaborating on efforts being made by the government to bring them back, he said as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reception centres have been set up in Mumbai and New Delhi airports to receive and assist students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places in AP.

Two reception centres set up

Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu said reception centres have been set up at the airports in New Delhi and Mumbai to receive evacuated AP students from Ukraine as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Officials have been appointed at the airports to make necessary arrangements for the safe return of the students to their hometowns in AP

Separate AP teams to receive rescued students at airports

“Holding placards with Andhra Pradesh written on them, AP employees will stand at the airports in Mumbai and New Delhi to receive the evacuated students," Krishna Babu said.

"Two flights are coming from Bucharest with evacuees from Ukraine. One will land in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. Separate teams will receive the evacuated students at the airports soon after their arrival in Mumbai and Delhi. IG (Stamps and Registrations) Rama Krishna has been assigned the task of receiving students in Mumbai airport, while AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash and Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik will receive the students in Delhi," he said.

The Task Force Committee chairman said they are in touch with several students in Ukraine and advising them to stay put and wait for the Indian embassy to evacuate them safely.

“Most of them are anxious about not having money with ATMs closed and without adequate food and water. The Red Cross and other service organisations have started functioning to help the stranded people in war-torn Ukraine,” he added.